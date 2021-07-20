Grid+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $26,627.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046432 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012383 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007102 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00737367 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
