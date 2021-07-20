Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.17 ($60.20).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLJ shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Grenke in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

GLJ stock opened at €32.96 ($38.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.51. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a fifty-two week high of €78.25 ($92.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

