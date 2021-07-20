Greenlight Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,421 shares during the quarter. fuboTV comprises about 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 14,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,527. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

