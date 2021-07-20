Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 213,247 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,514,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,247 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 6.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $91,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

