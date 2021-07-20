Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $15,235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,731,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,720,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,950,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NEBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 523,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,699. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Separately, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.