Greenlight Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises about 1.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.81% of Jack in the Box worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

