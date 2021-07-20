Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 87,097 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,097 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

