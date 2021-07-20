Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,595 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

