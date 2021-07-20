Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 18,903 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equitable were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

