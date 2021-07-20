Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,286 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.