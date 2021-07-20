Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Insiders have sold a total of 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

