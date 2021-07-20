Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.98 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

