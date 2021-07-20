Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Monday. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.