Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $685.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last three months. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.