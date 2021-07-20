Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 2,473,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

