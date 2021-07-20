Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 39,535 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,535 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 253,053 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.