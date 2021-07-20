Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,557 shares of company stock worth $9,292,440. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

