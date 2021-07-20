Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,091 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

