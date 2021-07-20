Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,408 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

