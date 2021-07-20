Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,267,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,365 shares of company stock worth $62,066,242. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

