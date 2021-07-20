Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 30,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

