good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 7.8%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 227,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,096,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

GDNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$230.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.