Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 264,331 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

