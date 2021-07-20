Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 155,491 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of F.N.B. worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

