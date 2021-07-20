Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,916 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.43. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

