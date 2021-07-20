Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,053 shares of company stock worth $1,644,333. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

