Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.39. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.