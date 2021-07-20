Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 37,917 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $250.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.72 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.67.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

