Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

GSC traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,879. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The stock has a market cap of C$309.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.80.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

