Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

