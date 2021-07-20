Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

GL stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.30. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $198,675.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold 302,072 shares of company stock worth $24,437,361 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

