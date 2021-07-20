Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Sells $531,196.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

