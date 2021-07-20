Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,854 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. Insiders have sold 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,293 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

