Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.