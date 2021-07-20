Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 22,308 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,395,290.00. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 70,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,502,151.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,323 shares of company stock worth $26,282,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

