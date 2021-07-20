Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,427 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.59% of Arcosa worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

