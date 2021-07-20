Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,912 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.