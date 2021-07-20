Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after buying an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 162,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666,224. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

