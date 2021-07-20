Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

