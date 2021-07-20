Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

