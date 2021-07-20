Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

