Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

