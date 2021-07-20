Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

WTBA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

