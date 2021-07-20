Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

