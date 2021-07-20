Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Romeo Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $44,281,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $24,661,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMO stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.96. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

