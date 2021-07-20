Genesis Shards One Day Volume Reaches $271,551.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $271,551.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00097565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00143119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.72 or 1.00133782 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

