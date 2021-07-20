General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.