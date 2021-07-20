GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 639,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:GCP opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.