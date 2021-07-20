Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 18,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,949. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

