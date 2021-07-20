GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GBL traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 19,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The company has a market cap of $711.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,977 shares of company stock worth $3,907,398. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

